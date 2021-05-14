Boise Removes Mask Mandate And Gathering Limits

The city of Boise has lifted its mask and crowd size restrictions after reviewing new guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a video released Friday on YouTube, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said she made the decision based on the CDC guidance that vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most settings. She also relied on advice from Central District Health.

McLean said the city will continue monitoring infection rates and adapt if anything changes.

She also encouraged people to get vaccinated, saying it’s the quickest way to make it through the pandemic.

Idaho continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

McLean said the city will continue to follow safety precautions on city property, and supports any businesses who wish to maintain mask rules and capacity guidelines.

