Idaho News

Plenty Of Memorial Day Camping Options Available In Southern, Central Idaho

Boise State Public Radio | By Heath Druzin
Published May 21, 2021 at 6:41 AM MDT
The sun sets over the Sawtooth Mountains near Stanley. The sky is purple and pink.
Visit Idaho
The sun sets over the Sawtooth Mountains near Stanley. Idahoans will have plenty of campgrounds to choose from for Memorial Day Weekend, the traditional start to the camping season.

Memorial Day is the traditional opening of camping season and Idahoans will have plenty of options.

There’s still snow in the highest elevations of central and southern Idaho, but plenty of campgrounds will be open for the long weekend across the state.

Most sites in the Boise National Forest are open, as well as many in the Sawtooth National Forest and on Idaho state land.

Some campsites need to be reserved and some are first come, first served. So make sure to check the status before venturing out into the woods. Forest service reservations can be made at recreation.gov. State-managed campgrounds can be reserved at parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.

Be aware that the Sawtooth National Forest has special rules due to increased human-bear interactions. Campers are now required to store food and garbage in vehicles or in bear-resistant canisters from the Saturday before Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Heath Druzin
Heath Druzin was Boise State Public Radio’s Guns & America fellow from 2018-2020, during which he focused on extremist movements, suicide prevention and gun culture.
