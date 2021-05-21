Plenty Of Memorial Day Camping Options Available In Southern, Central Idaho

Memorial Day is the traditional opening of camping season and Idahoans will have plenty of options.

There’s still snow in the highest elevations of central and southern Idaho, but plenty of campgrounds will be open for the long weekend across the state.

Most sites in the Boise National Forest are open, as well as many in the Sawtooth National Forest and on Idaho state land.

Some campsites need to be reserved and some are first come, first served. So make sure to check the status before venturing out into the woods. Forest service reservations can be made at recreation.gov. State-managed campgrounds can be reserved at parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.