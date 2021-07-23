Boise Announces Neighborhood Grant Winners

The City of Boise is handing out nearly $790,000 in grants to pay for neighborhood improvement projects. More than a dozen neighborhood associations proposed 17 projects to be funded this year.

The Neighborhood Investment Program committee chose 14 in all.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced the projects in a short video released Friday.

“Some of those winners include benches at the Oregon Trail monuments in southeast Boise, a dog park shelter and other improvements at Molenaar in southwest Boise and even sun shades at Sunset Park,” McLean said.

Others include lighting along the Greenbelt in the Lusk District and a crosswalk at 23rd and Bannock.

Most of the money to pay for these projects comes from a dedicated city fund for the program, while a federal grant will cover the new Greenbelt lighting.

A full list of projects can be found here.

