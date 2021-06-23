© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Law & Justice

Former Idaho State Rep. John Green Sentenced To Prison In Tax Fraud Scheme

Boise State Public Radio | By James Dawson
Published June 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM MDT
Former Idaho State Representative John Green
John Green
Former Idaho State Representative John Green, seen here in this file photo, was sentenced to six months in federal prison this week for his role in a Texas tax dodging scheme.

A former Idaho state representative convicted of conspiring to defraud the federal government has been sentenced to prison and a six-figure fine.

John Green, who represented the Post Falls area, will serve six months in federal prison for his role in the tax dodging scheme. Green also owes nearly $680,000 in restitution and will serve three years of probation after he’s released.

Green helped a client, Thomas Selgas, avoid paying $1.1 million in income tax over the course of more than a decade. Selgas would buy gold coins and deposit them into bank accounts linked to Green’s law practice.

Afterwards, Green paid the client’s personal expenses with that money.

A jury convicted both men in Jan. 2020.

Selgas’s charges included one count of conspiring to defraud the government and one count of tax evasion. He’ll serve 18 months in prison, three years of probation and he owes $1.3 million in restitution. His wife, Michelle Selgas, was acquitted.

Green’s fellow House members voted to expel him shortly after his felony conviction, though some lawmakers debate that characterization. It was the first time a member of the Idaho legislator had ever been expelled, according to Legislative Librarian Eric Glover.

Those convicted of a felony are barred from holding public office in Idaho until they go through the process of restoring their civil rights.

Federal prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence Green to five years in prison, calling him a “tax scofflaw” who hasn’t filed tax returns for two decades.

In their request to impose a harsher sentence, prosecutors said Green had provided a psychiatrist’s note to the U.S. Probation Office saying he has a “delusional disorder which is narrowly focused on certain aspects of the tax code.”

Green’s lawyer says he’ll appeal his case.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Law & JusticeJohn GreenIncome Tax
James Dawson
James Dawson covers politics for Boise State Public Radio. Most recently, he covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012 as the country's newest NPR affiliate. Outside of public meetings, you can find him fly fishing, buffing up on his photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
