Former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger is back in Idaho after extradition from Georgia

Former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger is back in Idaho after being arrested in Georgia late last month.

The 39-year-old Von Ehlinger was booked into the Ada County Jail Friday afternoon on charges of rape and sexual assault. He was later released.

He resigned his seat in the Idaho House of Representatives in April after a scathing ethics hearing where a 19-year-old legislative staffer accused him of raping her this spring.

Von Ehlinger has maintained his innocence in the case, saying the sex was consensual.

Jon Cox, an attorney for von Ehlinger, said Sept. 30 that his client wasn’t fleeing when he was arrested in Clayton County, Georgia a few days prior.

Cox said his client was returning to the U.S. from Central America where he had business interests, and was on vacation when he learned of the warrant issued in early September.

Von Ehlinger could make his first court appearance as early as Monday.

