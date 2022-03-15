Gov. Little sues to break up tent protest near Idaho Capitol

Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden have filed a lawsuit aiming to break up a tent encampment at the Idaho Capitol Annex.

“Idaho will not tolerate public encampments and destruction of public property,” Little said in a statement. “Idaho is not San Francisco, Portland, or Seattle, where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage public camping disguised as protests."

The encampment, sponsored by the Boise Mutual Aid Collective, has been set up since early January in protest over ballooning housing and rental prices, as well as what protesters say is a lack of services to help those who are unhoused.

Idaho federal district Judge Lynn Winmill issued a permanent injunction against the state in 2014 after it sought to break up a similar tent protest in solidarity with the Occupy Wall Street movement.

Winmill said the state cannot remove tents or prevent people from staffing those protests. Otherwise, he said, it violates protestors’ First Amendment rights.

The lawsuit said people aren’t allowed to sleep, cook, make fires or keep personal belongings at the protest site.

“They are abusing the Capitol Annex by littering it with feces, vomit, urine, rotting food, needles, alcohol containers, and cigarette butts,” state officials said.

“The conditions are so abysmal that Central District Health has advised [Idaho Department of Administration Director Keith Reynolds] that the tent city is a public health hazard.”

A spokesperson for Central District Health didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A message sent to Boise Mutual Aid Collective also wasn’t immediately returned.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.

