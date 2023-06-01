Transgender teens sue to block Idaho law banning gender-affirming care

Two transgender girls and their families are suing the state of Idaho ahead of the implementation of a new law that would criminalize gender-affirming care for those under 18.

The plaintiffs include 15-year-old Pam Poe, a transgender girl who has been on hormone therapy and puberty blockers since April.

An anonymous 16-year-old girl who’s been on similar treatments since 2021 is also challenging the law, which could land healthcare providers in prison for up to 10 years if they violate it.

It’s set to take effect Jan. 1, 2024.

The ACLU of Idaho, which is representing the families in federal court, calls the law “an unprecedented intrusion into families’ fundamental autonomy.”

In addition to that, they say it also violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment since minors who aren’t transgender still have access to these medications.

The families are asking a judge to permanently bar the state from enforcing the law.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

