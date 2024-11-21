© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Idaho judge rules Bryan Kohberger can face the death penalty

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published November 21, 2024 at 8:38 AM MST
A man dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit walks into a courtroom with white walls. A man in a suit follows him and a police officer.
Zach Wilkinson/AP
/
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Judge Steven Hippler ruled Wednesday that Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students, can face the death penalty.

Earlier this month, Kohberger’s public defense team attacked the death penalty from multiple angles, arguing it is arbitrary, unconstitutional, violates international law and that waiting on death row for years or decades wondering if you’d get lethal injection or firing squad if the state couldn’t get the right drugs was unfair.

In the 54-page ruling, Hippler provided several reasons why Kohberger's defense team arguing against the death penalty is insufficient. The first one being that the motion is not "ripe," which is the part of the "justiciability that 'asks whether there is any need for court action at the present time.'"

The other reasons are lethal injection and the firing squad have been found constitutional and the defendant has failed to identify an alternate execution method. A facility for the firing squad has not yet been built at the Ada County Jail.

Kohberger's trial is currently scheduled for August 2025.

Tags
Law & Justice Bryan KohbergerDeath Penalty
Katie Kloppenburg
I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio. I help improve our social media presence and build an audience on different platforms. I study analytics to make adjustments to strategy and try to reach as many people as I can with our content.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate