Les Yeux Noirs, Profiled

Published January 29, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

Rolando Arrieta profiles the French musical group, "Dark Eyes," (Les Yeux Noirs), which performs Gypsy and Jewish music on acoustic and electric instruments. Singer and violinist Erik Slabiak and his brother, Olivier, grew up in Paris in the 1970s, the sons of Jewish immigrants from Poland. They quit their studies at the Brussels Royal Conservatory to found the band. They were inspired by their uncle, a Gypsy and jazz violinist, who played with Django and Joseph Reinhardt.

