Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Genre: Pop

Why We're Excited: It's hard to describe The Marías without using the adjective "smooth" in every sentence. That's the farthest thing from a put-down: Led by singer Maria Zardoya, the band employs maximal slinkiness in the service of jazzy, gauzy, utterly charming, slyly funky pop.

SXSW Schedule:

March 14: Radio Day Stage Austin Convention Center (500 E Cesar Chavez St.)

March 14: NPR Music's Alt.Latino Showcase (500 E Cesar Chavez St.)

