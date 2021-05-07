Moses Boyd: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

The Church Studios in North London is an institution, home to some of the most iconic records of the last three decades, including Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) and Adele's 25. From the hallowed Neve Room, Moses Boyd and his band remind us that the U.K. jazz scene still bangs. They also remind us that COVID-19 regulations are much stricter across the pond: physical distancing is the name of the game in this at home concert.

The set begins with "Stranger Than Fiction," a bouncy grime tune that features saxophonist Quinn Oulton, whose pedals lend his horn a dark and haunting quality. Boyd humbly introduces the band and slips right into "2 Far Gone," and we get a chance to sink our teeth into his virtuosic drumming. Dynamic, at times explosive, and always tasteful, he lays down a bed of rhythm that gives keyboardist Renato Paris and guitarist Artie Zaitz plenty of room to shine. Then it's dancing time! "BTB" is a funky Afrobeat tune with an infectious melody that serves as the perfect closer.

SET LIST

"Stranger Than Fiction"

"2 Far Gone"

"BTB"

MUSICIANS

Moses Boyd: Drums

Artie Zaitz: Guitar

Renato Paris: Synths

Quinn Oulton: Tenor Saxophone, Electronics

CREDITS

Video: Adam Grant, James Topham, Josiane M.H Pozi

Audio: Luke Pickering

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Nikki Birch

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Bob Boilen

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.