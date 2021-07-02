McClenney (Feat. St. Panther), 'Kerosene'

Maybe because it's the summertime and I'm feeding into the urge to unwind, but songs like McClenney's "Kerosene" are the wave I'm on all season. The part-R&B, part-alt rock jam featuring singer/producer St. Panther is deceptively provocative in analyzing societal woes and our role in them. You'll only catch what the Ellicott City, Md., native is throwing lyrically through repeated listens, and in the case of this breezy groove, it's more than OK.

