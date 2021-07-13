Thom Yorke (Feat. Radiohead), 'Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)'

This is the remix we didn't know we needed: Thom Yorke swaps the youthful self-loathing and twitchy angst of the original version – now nearly 30 years old – for a slow-burning, warped and groggy retooling, stretched out to nearly 10 minutes long. It sounds like a drunken, though weirdly beautiful, rant from a man who's lost his mind to old age and isolation. A very 2021 remix, indeed.

