Durand Jones and the Indications, 'The Way That I Do'

By Ann Powers
Published July 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM MDT

There's a certain kind of dance hit that's so hooky it's irritating. Think "Night Fever" by the Bee Gees or "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" by Michael Jackson. Like a bump of white powder, these songs hit with a dizzying impact, simultaneously firing up a listener's synapses, hips and feet. "The Way That I Do" by Durand Jones and the Indications is this kind of song, its handclap beats doing whirlies around the swirl of synth-strings while drummer Aaron Frazer's driving falsetto moves like a hand confidently exploring the small of a dance partner's back. This single is another indication that the vintage soul game has a new champion team – and that disco sensuality will never fade away.

