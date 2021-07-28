Sipping And Sprinting: 24 Songs For Your Roséwave Fun Run

Stream this playlist via Spotify or Apple Music.

We've all been there: You had maybe one glass too much, blew through your alarm and now the sun's at its highest, the heat's unbearable and you've got five miles of hungover heartbreak ahead of you. (This is not personal experience speaking...just a hypothetical, obviously.) No amount of water can help... because what you really need at a moment like this is a great playlist.

Whether you love it, hate it or avoid it at all costs, a lot of us roséwave acolytes happen to be (extremely amateur) runners. Sometimes running feels like the opposite of roséwave: It's challenging, it pushes us to uncomfortable places and it's not exactly something all our friends want to join in on, anytime. On the other hand, we think running actually has plenty in common with our summertime lifestyle (not a genre!): It's fun! It makes us feel good! It's only as serious as you want it to be! And there's spandex!

Whether all the time spent indoors over the past 18 months has inspired you to finally start a couch-to-5K journey or you're going for a BQ, we've got you covered. Here's a playlist to pump you up on race day, blast through a morning tempo workout or get you through the last leg of your weekend long run. It begins, as all great races do, with "Born to Run," but also contributions from roséwave icon Carly Rae Jepsen and Queen Bey herself. We've got throwbacks to early Paramore and P!nk, and some "Motivation" courtesy of Normani's beloved banger. So lace up and hit play. We'll see you at the finish line, post-run bev in hand.

