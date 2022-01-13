Boy Harsher (feat. Mariana Saldaña), 'Machina'

Boy Harsher's sinister gothic pop already sounds like it could soundtrack the fleshy body horror of an early David Cronenberg flick, so it's fitting that the band's forthcoming album The Runner doubles as a soundtrack to a short horror movie of the same name. In "Machina," the duo teams up with fellow darkwaver Mariana Saldaña of BOAN (and the highly underrated Medio Mutante) for a pulsing, '80s-inspired synth-pop track that single-handedly demands a fog machine for your listening pleasure.

