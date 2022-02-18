PJ Morton and JoJo, 'My Peace' (feat. Mr. Talkbox)

There's something about a PJ Morton melody that transports me back to my teenage bedroom (where I discovered that Stevie Wonder wrote even better songs than "Superstition"). Morton's latest collaboration with JoJo — and first since their Grammy-winning "Say So" three years ago — is fleshed out with layered synths, robotically harmonized vocals, even interpolated horns from OutKast's "SpottieOttieDopaliscious." But it's the melody and message that really drives this track home. "If you're trying to take away my peace, I'm done," he sings. Amen.

