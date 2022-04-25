Entries We Love: Ollella 'Lava'

Hometown: Seattle, Wash.

Pairs well with: Running around your childhood playground

The Seattle-based artist Ollella describes her Tiny Desk Contest entry as a "contemplation on playfulness." "Lava" reflects longingly on the days of playgrounds, monsters and mischief, pondering where this playfulness goes as we get older. Ollella's mature voice contrasts with the childlike frustrations about growing up that she describes: "I don't know why you won't follow me / Adults they think they know." This innocence is expressed through the bouncy cello line, paired with floating melodies and keys that evoke nostalgic contemplation. Ollella may know where she's trying to go, or perhaps trying to return to, but can't quite get there: "Catch myself standing still," she sings, "wish I knew how to unfurl." "Lava" serves as a hopeful call to action — a call to reflect and play.

