Charley Crockett, 'I'm Just A Clown'

By Brian Burns
Published July 26, 2022 at 8:55 AM MDT

Charley Crockett leans into his R&B influences on "I'm Just A Clown," the first single from his newly announced album The Man From Waco. That album marks Crockett's first time recording in the studio with his live band, The Blue Drifters — and on a casual listen, you might assume this music came from Memphis or Muscle Shoals in the early '70s. Punchy horns help drive the chorus of "I'm Just A Clown" as Crockett sings the story of a sad clown, a timeless metaphor that Crockett's laidback and convincing drawl gives new life. Reminiscent of early crossover artists like Charlie Rich and Ray Charles, "I'm Just A Clown" feels like a step forward for the prolific Crockett, and one that might help him cross over to a larger audience.

