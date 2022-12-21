NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Nate Chinen

There was so much music to process in 2022 — and so much of it warranted close listening. What I found myself gravitating toward was the sound of revelation, a word that I could apply to most of the albums and songs on this list, in different ways. We spent the year reintegrating and rehabilitating, finding a new way back to the old ways. Here is the best of what got me there — first albums, then the songs.

Top 10 Albums of 2022

• Immanuel Wilkins, The 7th Hand

• Mary Halvorson, Amaryllis

• Rosalía, Motomami

• Tyshawn Sorey, The Off-Off Broadway Guide to Synergism

• Makaya McCraven, In These Times

• Danger Mouse & Black Thought, Cheat Codes

• David Virelles, Nuna

• Cécile McLorin Salvant, Ghost Song

• Patricia Brennan, More Touch

• Julian Lage, View With A Room

Top 10 Songs of 2022

• Beyoncé, "VIRGO'S GROOVE"

• Tom Skinner, "The Journey"

• Beth Orton, "Lonely"

• SZA, "Shirt"

• Kendrick Lamar, "N95"

• Moor Mother, "Arms Save (feat. Nicole Mitchell)"

• Nduduzo Makhathini, "Emlilweni"

• Wilco, "Falling Apart (Right Now)"

• DOMi & JD Beck & Thundercat, "BOWLiNG"

• Matthew Shipp Trio, "World Construct"

