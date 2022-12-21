NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Nate Chinen
There was so much music to process in 2022 — and so much of it warranted close listening. What I found myself gravitating toward was the sound of revelation, a word that I could apply to most of the albums and songs on this list, in different ways. We spent the year reintegrating and rehabilitating, finding a new way back to the old ways. Here is the best of what got me there — first albums, then the songs.
Top 10 Albums of 2022
▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY
• Immanuel Wilkins, The 7th Hand
• Mary Halvorson, Amaryllis
• Rosalía, Motomami
• Tyshawn Sorey, The Off-Off Broadway Guide to Synergism
• Makaya McCraven, In These Times
• Danger Mouse & Black Thought, Cheat Codes
• David Virelles, Nuna
• Cécile McLorin Salvant, Ghost Song
• Patricia Brennan, More Touch
• Julian Lage, View With A Room
Top 10 Songs of 2022
▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY
• Beyoncé, "VIRGO'S GROOVE"
• Tom Skinner, "The Journey"
• Beth Orton, "Lonely"
• SZA, "Shirt"
• Kendrick Lamar, "N95"
• Moor Mother, "Arms Save (feat. Nicole Mitchell)"
• Nduduzo Makhathini, "Emlilweni"
• Wilco, "Falling Apart (Right Now)"
• DOMi & JD Beck & Thundercat, "BOWLiNG"
• Matthew Shipp Trio, "World Construct"
(Read more of Nate Chinen's picks for the best music of 2022)
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.