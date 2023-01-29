Moonlight Benjamin: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023

For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.

Moonlight Benjamin describes her music as a blend of vodou and rock and roll. Born in Haiti and living in France, she is both a vodou priestess and a powerful singer-songwriter with an impressive vocal range. Benjamin's sounds are both thrilling and thoughtful.

SET LIST

"Memwa'n"

"Haut là Haut"

"Bafon"

"Taye Banda"

MUSICIANS

Moonlight Benjamin: vocals

Matthis Pascaud: guitar

Matthieu Vial-Collet: guitar, backing vocals

Quentin Rochas: bass, backing vocals

Bertrand Noel: drums

