This weekend, stream live performances from the XPoNential Music Festival

XPN | By Miguel Perez
Published September 21, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT

It's our favorite time of the year over at WXPN: The XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, returns to the Camden Waterfront this weekend.

With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists, the festival has offered an unparalleled experience for music discovery, delighting audiences of all ages for more than a decade.

WXPN and NPR Live Sessions are teaming up again, giving audiences a front-row seat to all the festival's Wiggins Waterfront Park performances. Check out the schedule for our live video webcast below. Starting Friday, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are in Eastern Time and subject to change.

Friday, Sept. 22

Marina Stage:

  • 5 p.m.: Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz
  • 6:20 p.m.: Don McCloskey
  • 8:15 p.m.: Say She She


River Stage:

Saturday, Sept 23

Marina Stage:

  • 12:30 p.m.: Moustapha Noumbissi
  • 1:50 p.m.: Bailen
  • 3:25 p.m.: Bobby Rush
  • 5:15 p.m.: Wednesday
  • 7:15 p.m.: Celisse


River Stage:

Sunday, Sept 24

Marina Stage:


River Stage:

Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.

