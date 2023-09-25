R&B Pillar, Usher, to headline super bowl 58 halftime show
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Stephen Thompson, from NPR Music, about the NFL's announcement that R&B pillar, Usher Raymond, will headline Super Bowl 58's halftime show.
Copyright 2023 NPR
