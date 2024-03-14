Win a trip to a Tiny Desk Concert

© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
By NPR Staff
Published March 14, 2024 at 6:18 AM MDT
The 2025 Tiny Desk Giveaway is free to enter, and open until September 12.
Updated July 8, 2025 at 4:34 AM MDT

We're giving away a trip for one lucky winner and their friend to visit the NPR offices in Washington, D.C., and see a Tiny Desk Concert LIVE in person!

This giveaway is totally free to enter, but you can also grab some limited-edition merch to support public media and boost your chances to win. So check out the entry page for more details (and pics of the cool merch items 😉), and good luck!

No purchase or donation required for entry. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. 18yrs or older. Deadline September 12, 2025, 11:59PM PT. ARV: $3,800. Official rules at propeller.la/support/ Sponsors: NPR, Moises.

