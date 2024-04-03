Tarta Relena: Tiny Desk x globalFEST 2024

In 2021, the Tiny Desk x globalFEST series was created to promote international music discovery. For the last three years, artists from around the globe have performed Tiny Desk (home) concerts from their respective countries, but for the first time this year, artists performed at the Tiny Desk at NPR's headquarters.

The first impression I get from watching the Spanish duo Tarta Relena at the Tiny Desk is a reminder that the human voice may be mankind's oldest musical instrument.

Even more so when you consider that the five languages they sing here includes not just Spanish, Greek and their native Catalan, but also Latin and classical Greek, evoking images of lyricists and vocalists from centuries past.

Starting initially as an a capella project in 2016, vocalists Helena Ros and Marta Torella eventually added ambient-styled electronics to cushion their uncommonly matched voices. The duo's first number, "Me Yelassan," is in Greek, so be sure to activate the translation option on the video to fully appreciate the power of the performance with lyrics read almost like a Zen koan meditation on rebirth and eternity.

Stay tuned in to those translations, because the magic of this performance is in losing yourself in the harmonies and timeless poetic lyrics. In fact, the lyrics of the song "Safo" are taken from a poem written by the ancient Greek poet Sappho, and includes the prophetic line: "Someone will remember us, I say even in another time." How often do we get a chance to consider our place in history set to such stunning vocals?

SET LIST

"Me Yelassan"

"Tota Pulchra"

"El Suïcidi i el Cant"

"Safo"

"Las Alamedas"



MUSICIANS

Marta Torrella

Helena Ros



