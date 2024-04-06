Tennessee became the first state to protect musicians from generative AI
A Tennessee bill seeks to ban unauthorized deepfakes and regulate how AI platforms use copyrighted material to train algorithms without permission.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A Tennessee bill seeks to ban unauthorized deepfakes and regulate how AI platforms use copyrighted material to train algorithms without permission.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.