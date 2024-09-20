WATCH LIVE: XPoNential Music Festival 2024

It's our favorite time of the year over at WXPN: The XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, returns to The Camden Waterfront this weekend.

With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists, the festival has offered an unparalleled experience for music discovery, delighting audiences of all ages for more than a decade.

WXPN and NPR Live Sessions are teaming up again, giving audiences a front-row seat to all the festival's Wiggins Waterfront Park performances. Check out the schedule for our live video webcast below. Starting Friday, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are in Eastern Time and subject to change.

Friday, Sept. 20

5 p.m.: Velvet Rouge

Velvet Rouge 5:40 p.m.: Carla Gamble

Carla Gamble 6:20 p.m.: Cedric Burnside

Cedric Burnside 7:15 p.m.: Pete Yorn

Pete Yorn 8:15 p.m.: George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners

George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners 9:15 p.m.: The Walkmen

Saturday, Sept. 21

12:15 p.m.: Khalil Amaru

Khalil Amaru 12:45 p.m.: Moustapha Noumbissi

Moustapha Noumbissi 1:30 p.m.: Florry

Florry 2:20 p.m.: Lizzie No

Lizzie No 3:15 p.m.: Phosphorescent

Phosphorescent 4:10 p.m.: Brigitte Calls Me Baby

Brigitte Calls Me Baby 5:10 p.m.: Shakey Graves

Shakey Graves 6:25 p.m.: Blondshell

Blondshell 7:30 p.m.: Rosanne Cash

Sunday, Sept. 22

12:30 p.m.: Brittany Ann Tranbaugh

Brittany Ann Tranbaugh 1:10 p.m.: Julia Pratt

Julia Pratt 1:50 p.m.: The Heavy Heavy

The Heavy Heavy 2:40 p.m.: Grace Bowers

Grace Bowers 3:30 p.m.: Jade Bird

Jade Bird 4:30 p.m.: Trampled by Turtles

Trampled by Turtles 5:30 p.m.: Bully

Bully 6:30 p.m.: Guster

We're committed to bringing you as much music as possible. Tune in for more updates on set times at XPNfest.org, on our social media and on the WXPN app.

***Lineup is subject to change.

