© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

Sheila E.: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published October 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM MDT

This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.

Sheila E. is a portrait of motion.

Not just the movement of her body as one of the world’s most recognized drummers, but also as a versatile musician who glides easily from genre to genre with the ease of a master. For her time behind the Desk, she assembled a team of musicians to play tracks from her first ever salsa album Bailar.

From the first notes of “Rumba Percussion Jam,” Sheila E.’s bona-fides performing true rumbera (traditional Afro-Cuban drumming and singing) are on full display with her conga chops. The entire set is a reflection of her long standing ability to meld Afro-Caribbean, jazz and funk into a danceable celebration that caps off with shots of tequila for her final track “Playa Tequila.”

Any amount of time spent with Sheila E. is a reminder that high caliber musicianship is always first and goes down easier when presented with the joyous energy of an icon.

SET LIST

  • “Rumba Percussion Jam”
  • “Mi Amor”
  • “The Way That You Do”
  • “Possibilities”
  • “Playa Tequila”

MUSICIANS

  • Sheila Escovedo: lead vocals, percussion 
  • Raymond McKinley: bass, tour management, production management
  • Myke Davison: guitar
  • Bertron Curtis: keys
  • Rose Ann Dimalanta: keys
  • Daniel Rodriguez: drums
  • Fausto Cuevas: percussion
  • Johny Ayquipa: trumpet
  • Percy Recavarren: trombone
  • Lynn Mabry: vocals
  • Rebecca Jade: vocals
  • Debi Nova: vocals
  • Jean Rodriguez: vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Felix Contreras 
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene
  • Audio Engineer: Ted Mebane
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Michael Zamora
  • Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Josh Newell
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR

Music
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate