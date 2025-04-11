© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Yu Sakai feat. TBN Trio: Tiny Desk Concert

By Suraya Mohamed
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:00 AM MDT

People often ask us how we select artists to play the Desk. It's a complicated answer, but Yu Sakai and the TBN Trio made their way here by happy coincidence.

Last March, two colleagues and I were in Tokyo to help launch Tiny Desk Japan. One afternoon, we were walking alongside thousands of people through Shibuya Crossing, which might be the busiest pedestrian intersection in the world. Imagine the odds that Nate Smith, a celebrated drummer, was there, too. We bumped right into him, exchanged hellos and then he invited us to see a show he was playing the next evening.

At the WWWX Shibuya, one of Tokyo's best music spaces, we were mesmerized by the performance of these four musicians. Takeshi Oybayashi is a soulful pianist who is very active on the international jazz scene. Smith, who has a Tiny Desk of his own, is one of my favorite jazz drummers playing today. Bassist Ben Williams, another Tiny Desk alumnus, is a D.C. native who's played with the likes of Pat Metheny and Lauryn Hill.

And then there's Yu Sakai, whom I discovered that night in Tokyo and became an instant fan. His performance style is so vibrant and his vocal quality is so unique. Sakai loves all kinds of music — J-pop, gospel, R&B and jazz — which he celebrates with an ebullient energy in this Tiny Desk. We think you'll fall in love with him, too.

SET LIST

  • "Get It Together"
  • "Story" 
  • "Gaze, Daydream"
  • "Rose & Rhodes"
  • "Sinatra, The Darkness of Cherry Blossom"

MUSICIANS

  • Yu Sakai: vocals, keys
  • Takeshi Ohbayashi: piano
  • Ben Williams: bass
  • Nate Smith: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern
  • Audio Engineer: Josh Newell
  • Production Assistants: Ashley Pointer, Dora Levite
  • Photographer: Zayhra Rodriguez
  • Tiny Desk Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Suraya Mohamed
Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In America and is a contributing producer on the Alt.Latino podcast. She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US. You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.
