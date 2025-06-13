© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This Father's Day, listen to old-time Tejano fiddle music by Belen Escobedo

WBUR | By James Trout,
Lynn MenegonPeter O'Dowd
Published June 13, 2025 at 9:35 AM MDT
Ramon Gutierrez (right), Belen Escobedo (center) and Alvaro Gutierrez (left) at Texas Public Radio studios. (Joey Palacios/Texas Public Radio)
/
Ramon Gutierrez (right), Belen Escobedo (center) and Alvaro Gutierrez (left) at Texas Public Radio studios. (Joey Palacios/Texas Public Radio)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with San Antonio-based fiddle player Belen Escobedo about the old-style barn dance music her grandfather taught her to play. Escobedo says when she plays the old songs nowadays, it makes men cry because they remember how their fathers taught them, too.

Lynn Menegon produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Todd Mundt. James Trout mixed it for broadcast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Music
James Trout
Lynn Menegon
Peter O'Dowd
See stories by Peter O'Dowd

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate