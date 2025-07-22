Rusowsky: Tiny Desk Concert

Spanish producer and pianist Rusowsky has built a career, thus far, on making other people's authenticity shine. This year, he released his debut album DAISY and took a stab at shifting the spotlight on his own artistry. And, in this Tiny Desk performance, Rusowsky's soul is revealed for the first time in full force.

Ever the producer, DAISY is intentional — beautifully orchestrated and aware of its own ability to manipulate. With all kinds of crashing sounds and fun synths, Rusowsky coats every song with carefully laid diversions. While artistic and bright, the studio album keeps his voice partially hidden with effects.

At the Desk, the arrangements are stunning and well thought out, clearly attributable to his practice. His guard is down and his producer inclinations are backseat to his most raw and intimate tools: his piano and his voice. That voice quakes in moments, richly shines in others, but is consistently breathtaking in how much emotion it evokes. Rusowsky's truth is on full display and his sound has never felt so effervescent.

SET LIST

"Johnny Glamour"

"SOPHIA"

"malibU"

"(ecco)"

"Dolores"

MUSICIANS

Rusowsky: vocals, bass, piano, keys

Omar Alcaide: guitar, bass, synth

Juan Arance: piano, keys, bass

Drummie: flute, sampler, percussion

Marcos J. López: percussion

Xoan Dominguez: drums

Josefina: background vocals

Juan Cruz Luqui: background vocals

Mia Zeta: background vocals

Tito Rey: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur, Sofia Seidel

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Dhanika Pineda

Tiny Desk Team: Lars Gotrich, Maia Stern

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR