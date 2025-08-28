Roots of R&B: Singer LaVern Baker
Baker was one of Atlantic Records' first big success stories, with a series of hits in the 1950s, including "Bumblebee" and "Jim Dandy." She died in 1997. Originally broadcast in 1991.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Baker was one of Atlantic Records' first big success stories, with a series of hits in the 1950s, including "Bumblebee" and "Jim Dandy." She died in 1997. Originally broadcast in 1991.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.