There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

The All-American Rejects: Field Recordings x Aspen Ideas Festival

By Suraya Mohamed
Published August 29, 2025 at 3:00 AM MDT

Occasional sun flares showcase the beauty of Colorado near the main entrance of the Aspen Ideas Festival campus. Our crew decided to shoot here despite the nearby traffic and bustle of activity; the gorgeous view far outweighed the risk of noise.

The All-American Rejects lead singer Tyson Ritter took off his shoes and made himself comfortable in the grass as our crew worked to level the incline of the hill with a carpet-covered plywood board. At the start of the show, the band members walked up the dusty Meadows Trail, but had to pause for a moment to catch their breath. Ritter joked to the audience, "Can we all just take a breath together? We need some oxygen."

Close to 8,000 feet, many of us struggled with the high altitude. But once the musicians collected themselves and started to sing, their delivery was strong. And even though this set includes most of the band's greatest hits from the early aughts, it's energetic, fresh and fun.

SET LIST 

  • "Dirty Little Secret"
  • "There's a Place"
  • "Gives You Hell"
  • "Move Along"

MUSICIANS 

  • Tyson Ritter: vocals, ukelele
  • Nick Wheeler: guitar, background vocals
  • Mike Kennerty: bass, background vocals
  • Chris Gaylor: drums, background vocals

PRODUCTION TEAM

  • Director: Mito Habe-Evans
  • Editor: Nickolai Hammar
  • Videographers: Mito Habe-Evans, Nickolai Hammar, Ryan Lohr, Will Sardinsky
  • Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
  • Color Correction: Joshua Bryant
  • Post-Production Coordinator: Tsering Bista
  • Senior Producer, Aspen Institute: Ava Hartmann 
  • Program Associate, Aspen Institute: Jacqueline Olivas-Sison
  • Festival Director: Graham Veysey
  • Supervising Editor: Becky Lettenberger
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

SPECIAL THANKS

  • Ben James
  • Jaidyn Hurst
  • Sylvie Labalme
  • Samuel Lasater
  • Matt Windholz
  • Keith Jenkins

Suraya Mohamed
Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In America and is a contributing producer on the Alt.Latino podcast. She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US. You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.
