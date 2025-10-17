© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Mexican singer Meme del Real blends indie rock and Latin rhythms

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published October 17, 2025 at 2:56 PM MDT

Meme del Real has been part of the beloved Mexican rock band Café Tacvba for more than 30 years. This week, the 56-year-old singer released his debut solo record.

Music
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.

