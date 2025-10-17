Mexican singer Meme del Real blends indie rock and Latin rhythms
Meme del Real has been part of the beloved Mexican rock band Café Tacvba for more than 30 years. This week, the 56-year-old singer released his debut solo record.
Copyright 2025 NPR
