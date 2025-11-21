Jazz group Snarky Puppy collaborates with Metropole Orkest for new live album
For their new album, the expansive jazz group Snarky Puppy collaborated with Metropole Orkest. The live recording is the band's grandest feat yet.
Copyright 2025 NPR
For their new album, the expansive jazz group Snarky Puppy collaborated with Metropole Orkest. The live recording is the band's grandest feat yet.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.