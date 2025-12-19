© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tiny Desk Radio: Durand Bernarr, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

Published December 19, 2025 at 8:07 AM MST

Tiny Desk Radio co-hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre present R&B singer Durand Bernarr, rocking blues from the Tedeschi Trucks Band and music from Argentine pop duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso. NPR Music producer Ashley Pointer joins the show.

Durand Bernarr: Tiny Desk Concert

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Tiny Desk Concert

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson and Ashley Pointer. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

