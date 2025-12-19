© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keep Our Community Connected, give the gift of public radio

Tiny Desk Radio: Fantastic Negrito, Tank and the Bangas, Ruby Ibarra

Published December 19, 2025 at 8:09 AM MST

Guest host Robin Hilton joins Tiny Desk Radio host Anamaria Sayre to showcase three winners of the Tiny Desk Contest: roots singer-songwriter Fantastic Negrito, funk and spoken word performers Tank and the Bangas, and Filipina rapper Ruby Ibarra.

Want more? Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Fantastic Negrito, 2015 Tiny Desk Contest Winner

Tank And The Bangas, 2017 Tiny Desk Contest Winner

Ruby Ibarra, 2025 Tiny Desk Contest Winner

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Music

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate