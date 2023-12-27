Here's what to do with your Idaho Christmas tree after the holiday

No matter how convenient throwing your Christmas tree in the trash appears, there are easy alternatives that are worth the extra effort.

Cutting the tree into segments and placing them in your curbside compost cart, and leaving bundles of any extra branches or segments beside the cart for pickup, go a long way in minimizing holiday waste.

“It also will save space and lengthen the life of time for our landfill here in Ada County. So it's a win for your costs and it's a win for the environment,” said Lisa Knapp, Compost Program Lead for the City of Boise’s CurbIt team.

She says natural Christmas trees with all decorations removed, in addition to live wreaths and garlands, are eligible for composting in Boise.

And if you live in an apartment building or other multi-family residence, you can still take your tree to Ada County Landfill for composting through January 7.



Christmas Tree disposal around Idaho: