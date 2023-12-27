Here's what to do with your Idaho Christmas tree after the holiday
No matter how convenient throwing your Christmas tree in the trash appears, there are easy alternatives that are worth the extra effort.
Cutting the tree into segments and placing them in your curbside compost cart, and leaving bundles of any extra branches or segments beside the cart for pickup, go a long way in minimizing holiday waste.
“It also will save space and lengthen the life of time for our landfill here in Ada County. So it's a win for your costs and it's a win for the environment,” said Lisa Knapp, Compost Program Lead for the City of Boise’s CurbIt team.
She says natural Christmas trees with all decorations removed, in addition to live wreaths and garlands, are eligible for composting in Boise.
And if you live in an apartment building or other multi-family residence, you can still take your tree to Ada County Landfill for composting through January 7.
Christmas Tree disposal around Idaho:
- Nampa: Christmas trees may be dropped off for recycling at Kohlerlawn Cemetery between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., now through January 15.
- Eagle: For free pickup between December 26 and January 6, cut your Christmas tree into 4-foot segments and place beside your curbside trash cart.
- Caldwell: Cut your holiday tree in half and remove all artificial decorations before placing alongside any other yard waste or trash for your regularly scheduled waste pickup day.
- Twin Falls: Take off any lights, tree stands, tinsel and plastic bags from the Christmas tree before cutting into 3-foot sections and placing segments in your blue garbage cart.
- Hailey: You can drop off your Christmas tree for composting at Lions Park between December 26 and January 15. However, natural garlands and wreaths will not be accepted here for composting.
- Pocatello: While Christmas trees will not be collected curbside, you may still drop off your tree at collection boxes at City Hall, Rainey Park, and the entrance to Sister City Park from December 26 to January 10.
- Lewiston: Christmas trees will be picked up as curbside yard waste between February 1-7. You can also take your tree to Clearwater Composting, along with any other yard waste, for disposal before February.