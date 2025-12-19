© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tiny Desk Radio: Lise Davidsen, Lianne La Havas, Chance the Rapper

Published December 19, 2025 at 8:04 AM MST

Tiny Desk Radio co-hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre present concerts from opera star Lise Davidsen, British singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas and Chicago-born Chance The Rapper.

NPR Music classical critic Tom Huizenga joins the show to discuss Davidsen's vocal prowess, and NPR Music's Sheldon Pearce recalls Chance the Rapper's "moment" — his rise in popularity leading up to his Tiny Desk performance.

Want more? Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Lise Davidsen: Tiny Desk Concert

Lianne La Havas: Tiny Desk Concert

Chance the Rapper: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk Radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson, Cher Vincent, Schuyler Swenson and Ashley Pointer. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

