K-pop group BTS returns with new album, massive concert after hiatus
K-pop supergroup BTS is back with a new album after a long hiatus. The group's fans welcomed them back this weekend at a massive concert in Seoul, South Korea.
Copyright 2026 NPR
K-pop supergroup BTS is back with a new album after a long hiatus. The group's fans welcomed them back this weekend at a massive concert in Seoul, South Korea.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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