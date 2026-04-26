Musician Jesse Welles sings about the news, to great fanfare
Singer-songwriter Jesse Welles has made a name for himself by singing the news. NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Welles about his music and what motivates his creativity.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Singer-songwriter Jesse Welles has made a name for himself by singing the news. NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Welles about his music and what motivates his creativity.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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