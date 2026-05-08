Linda Perry talks about her new album, 'Let it die here'
Linda Perry wrote a series of hits in the early part of the 2000s, like Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful." Now, Perry's releasing her own album called "Let It Die Here."
Copyright 2026 NPR
Linda Perry wrote a series of hits in the early part of the 2000s, like Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful." Now, Perry's releasing her own album called "Let It Die Here."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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