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Linda Perry talks about her new album, 'Let it die here'

NPR | By A Martínez
Published May 8, 2026 at 2:44 AM MDT

Linda Perry wrote a series of hits in the early part of the 2000s, like Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful." Now, Perry's releasing her own album called "Let It Die Here."

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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