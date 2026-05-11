Earth, Wind & Fire's founder wrote orchestral music. It hadn't been heard until now
An orchestra performs the world premiere of a piece by the late Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White, 23 years after he composed it.
Copyright 2026 NPR
An orchestra performs the world premiere of a piece by the late Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White, 23 years after he composed it.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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