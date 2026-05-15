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Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR | By Felix Contreras
Published May 15, 2026 at 3:00 AM MDT

Is it possible to be ubiquitous and behind-the-scenes at the same time? That pretty much sums up Don Was and his long career in the music business.

After co-leading the funky pop-rock band Was (Not Was) in the 1980s, Was went on to win an armful of Grammy awards as a producer. He's worked with Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Elton John, Ringo Starr and Bob Weir, to name just a few. Since 2012, he has been president of the legendary Blue Note Records.

Was is also a son of Detroit. In recent years, he put together a band under his own name for the first time: Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble. "We are on a mission to promulgate the indigenous sounds of our hometown of Detroit, Michigan," he explains.

This is a tight and powerful group, with an emphasis on the groove, but all eyes and ears are on lead vocalist Steffanie Christi'an. In this Tiny Desk performance, she breathes a very different kind of fire into the Grateful Dead classic "The Music Never Stopped" and smolders on re-working of Hank Williams' "I Ain't Got Nothing But Time." The entire set is a perfect example of how, as the Dead used to say, "the music plays the band."

SET LIST

  • "The Music Never Stopped"
  • "You Asked, I Came"
  • "Midnight Marauders"
  • "I Ain't Got Nothin' But Time"
  • "Insane"

MUSICIANS

  • Don Was: bass
  • Steffanie Christi'an: vocals
  • Wayne Gerard Milton: guitar
  • Luis Resto: keys
  • Dave McMurray: tenor sax
  • Vincent Chandler: trombone
  • John Douglas: trumpet
  • Jeff Canady: drums
  • Mahindi Masai: percussion 
  • Herschel Boone: background vocals 
  • Terena Boone: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Felix Contreras
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene
  • Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Vanessa Castillo
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR
Music
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras

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