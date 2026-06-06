A look at FIFA World Cup songs
What makes a good World Cup anthem? Since the early '90s, FIFA officials have commissioned an official song for each World Cup. Some have been duds, while others turned into global hits.
Copyright 2026 NPR
What makes a good World Cup anthem? Since the early '90s, FIFA officials have commissioned an official song for each World Cup. Some have been duds, while others turned into global hits.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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