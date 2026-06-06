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A look at FIFA World Cup songs

NPR | By Eyder Peralta
Published June 6, 2026 at 5:41 AM MDT

What makes a good World Cup anthem? Since the early '90s, FIFA officials have commissioned an official song for each World Cup. Some have been duds, while others turned into global hits.

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Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta

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