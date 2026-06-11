KATSEYE on the ups and downs of being a global girl group
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sophia Laforteza, Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, and Jeung Yoonchae about the ups and downs of being part of the global girl group KATSEYE.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sophia Laforteza, Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, and Jeung Yoonchae about the ups and downs of being part of the global girl group KATSEYE.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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