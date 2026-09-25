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Leon Bridges' new album 'Happiness Anytime' is about cultivating joy

WPLN | By Michelle Aslam,
Juana SummersJewly Hight
Published September 25, 2026 at 2:45 PM MDT

On his new album, Leon Bridges teams up with members of the band Jungle, frees himself of genre constraints and creates music that cultivates joy.

Copyright 2026 WPLN News
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Music All Things Considered
Michelle Aslam
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
Jewly Hight
NPR Music contributor.
See stories by Jewly Hight

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