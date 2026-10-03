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Medium Build's Nick Carpenter on growing up and finding his way back to fun

NPR | By Henry Larson,
Elissa Nadworny Janaya Williams
Published October 3, 2026 at 3:57 PM MDT

Nick Carpenter, who makes music as Medium Build, talks about his new album "King of Having Fun" and finding moments that make him feel like a kid again.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Music All Things Considered
Henry Larson
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny is an NPR Correspondent covering higher education. She previously covered reproductive rights and abortion.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny
Janaya Williams

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