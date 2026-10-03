Medium Build's Nick Carpenter on growing up and finding his way back to fun
Nick Carpenter, who makes music as Medium Build, talks about his new album "King of Having Fun" and finding moments that make him feel like a kid again.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Nick Carpenter, who makes music as Medium Build, talks about his new album "King of Having Fun" and finding moments that make him feel like a kid again.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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