Tim Bernardes: Tiny Desk Concert

From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month .

"I will no longer carry the weight and burdens that aren't mine," Tim Bernardes coos behind the Desk. The Brazilian singer-songwriter sits easily in the poetry of the cosmos and his country, but communicates every emotion with tangible complexity.

Like so many great Brazilian artists, Bernardes translates hope and tragedy with the airiness of a butterfly but the precision of a surgeon. And beyond that, he integrates all of that sadness into his guitar. It's a wonder to watch him quite literally dance as he strums.

By the time he's moved the feeling through, a revelation bursts through his chest: "I came here to live," he chants. There is always melancholy at the outset — Brazilians call this saudade — but in his confrontation and curiosity, Bernardes finds joy on the other side.

SET LIST

"Praga"

"Poeira Cósmica"

"Realmente Lindo"

"Eu Vou"

MUSICIANS

Tim Bernardes: vocals, guitar

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Translator: Phoebe Smolin

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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