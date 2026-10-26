A flute prodigy comes into her own sound on debut album
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Elena Pinderhughes, a jazz flutist known for her work with hip-hop and R&B artists, on her debut solo album, i hope you feel it too.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Elena Pinderhughes, a jazz flutist known for her work with hip-hop and R&B artists, on her debut solo album, i hope you feel it too.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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