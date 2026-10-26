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A flute prodigy comes into her own sound on debut album

NPR | By Kathryn Fink,
Ailsa ChangPatrick JarenwattananonMarc Rivers
Published October 26, 2026 at 2:09 PM MDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Elena Pinderhughes, a jazz flutist known for her work with hip-hop and R&B artists, on her debut solo album, i hope you feel it too.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Music All Things Considered
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and a host of NPR’s newsmagazine All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Host of NPR Music's A Blog Supreme
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Marc Rivers

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